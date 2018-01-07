A RAPPER from Newport will be holding an event next week to raise funds for a homeless charity.

Jamie Hiscox, who has his own radio show at Newport City Radio on a Saturday, is organising the event at the Riverfront on Saturday, January 13, from 3.30pm.

There will be 13 hip-hop and grim performances, as well as dance and music performances.

The 28-year-old said: “I have been rapping for a number of years and I have been wanting to have an event like this for a while.

“There is talent from all over Wales – from the Valleys to Newport and Cardiff, for example.

“We will also have a raffle.”

Mr Hiscox – also known as ‘Twisty’ – said artists performing will include ‘Murkage’, ‘Lil Yungz’, ‘Wheats’, ‘Livewire’ and ‘Double KD’, amongst others.

He said they will be raising funds for Eden Gate, a homeless charity based in the city centre.

Mr Hiscox, from Caerleon said: “Everywhere you go, when you walk around, you see somebody in a tent and that is sickening. More needs to be done for them.

“The venue has a capacity of 128 people so I hope we will raise £300 from ticket sales alone.”

The event will be at the Riverfront on January 13 from 3.30pm to 5pm. It will be £3.50 and all funds raised will go towards Eden Gate.

Mr Hiscox is a radio show presenter for Newport City Radio. His weekly, two hour show is on every Saturday from 9pm to 11pm.

To buy a ticket for ‘Grim Time’ or to enquire to perform, email jamedward676@gmail.com

Alternatively, you can visit facebook.com/events/1227419677357862/