BUSINESSES and public services across Wales are to be handed a share of £50 million to help them prepare for Brexit.

The Welsh Government's EU Transition Fund, which has been announced by first minister Carwyn Jones today, will offer tailored support for organisations affected by the UK leaving the European Union.

It will provide a combination of financial support and loans, as well as paying for advice and funding efforts to attract employees from Europe.

Wales' agriculture industry, which currently receives millions in financial payouts from the EU, will also be provided with dedicated support.

Announcing the fund, the first minister said: “Brexit poses different challenges and opportunities for each and every aspect of Welsh life – from our local businesses and major employers, to our farmers, hospitals and universities.

“The EU Transition Fund will help meet the challenges that lie ahead.

"Developed in partnership with our businesses and public services, it will provide targeted and innovative support, which will help them survive and, indeed, thrive outside the EU.

“I am making an early announcement about this fund, so we have the greatest opportunity to design this fund with those organisations and businesses it is intended to help.

“My priority is to ensure Wales is in the best possible position to deal with the challenges and opportunities ahead.

"As a government, we are committed to providing solutions which work for Wales and we will continue to work with partners to make the most of every opportunity.”

The Welsh Conservatives' Brexit spokesman and North Wales AM Mark Isherwood called the fund "a small step in the right direction".

"But, sadly for Wales, since the referendum the first minister and his government has been in a state of paralysis, which has ensured that our country has been a step behind," he said.

“I have long called on the first minister to end his prophecies of doom and gloom over Brexit and provide the people of Wales with words of confidence, optimism and importantly a plan to lead our nation to success.

“Carwyn Jones urgently needs to up his game and ensure that Wales is sufficiently resourced and prepared to embrace the opportunities and tackle the challenges that lie ahead.”