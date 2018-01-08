SOCIAL mobility is a vital part of any healthy society.

It’s the idea that anyone, no matter the circumstances of their birth, should be able to go where their talent and hard work takes them, that nobody should be excluded from any occupation, or see some jobs or institutions as “no go” areas for them.

I was educated at St. Felix R. C. Primary, Blaenavon, and St. Alban’s R. C. High School, Pontypool, before being offered an opportunity to study and lecture at Oxford University after which I entered Parliament.

Social mobility is an issue close to my heart.

I raised the issue in Parliament recently, asking ministers about their plans.

It is still the case that entrants to some professions are drawn from too narrow a part of society.

But change won’t happen by coincidence.

The work done by Tottenham Labour MP David Lammy and my predecessor as MP for Torfaen, Paul Murphy, to try to help more young people from different backgrounds into the top universities is commendable.

The Seren Network of regional hubs in Wales, set up as a result of Paul’s recommendations to the Welsh Government, should certainly help, with its work of inspiring and encouraging many of our brightest young people.

In Westminster, the signs are not so good.

Recently, the chairman of the Social Mobility Commission, ex-Labour minister Alan Milburn, and the members of his board, from different political parties, all resigned in protest at the government’s lack of commitment on the issue.

This is worrying, as the commission’s job is to monitor the government's progress in "freeing children from poverty and ensuring everyone has the opportunity to fulfil their potential".

Social mobility is certainly something that the growing number of families across the UK turning to food banks would appreciate.

Locally, my admiration of those who help in foodbanks grows every time I see what they’re doing.

For example, I saw them in action at Tesco in Pontypool before Christmas.

The generosity of local people is incredible, as is the fantastic work done by so many other groups and charities around Torfaen to help those in need.

Our communities show that at least we care about each other, even if the government doesn’t.

Lastly, a big thank you to all those who’ve supported and comforted my family and I since the loss of my wonderful mam on New Year’s Day.

In such tough times for us, the warmth of local people is a big help.

My mother has always been a tremendous inspiration to me.

I hope I can take forward her example of compassion and a caring attitude towards others in what I do, as a father and as an MP.