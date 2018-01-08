WITH youngsters going back to school after the Christmas break, there is still time to give teachers, lecturers or staff a special present by nominating for them for an award in an Argus competition.

The awards held in partnership with the University of South Wales and aim to recognise the extraordinary commitment and dedication that so many staff bring to education every day.

Last year’s Head Teacher of the Year award went to Jonathan Bussy of Nant Celyn Primary School. He said: “I’m delighted to have won, but the award is more for Nant Celyn Primary than for me because they are absolutely awesome.

“All the staff work their absolute socks off and they love the kids to bits, so this is for them.”

We want to reward the innovation and creativity that goes into teaching every day in our schools and education establishments across Gwent and recognise the value of the schools themselves.

This year there are 15 categories.

They are: Head Teacher of the Year, Digital Innovation of the Year, Primary Teacher of the Year, Above and Beyond Award, Secondary Teacher of the Year, Early Years Education Award, FE Lecturer of the Year, Primary School of the Year - sponsored by Roberts and Co - Teaching Assistant of the Year, Secondary School of the Year, New Teacher of the Year, Best Welsh Language Initiative - sponsored by St Johns College - Lifetime Achievement Award, School of the Year - sponsored by University of South Wales - and Welsh Medium Teacher of the Year.

The awards are open to people working in Newport, Monmouthshire, Torfaen, Blaenau Gwent or Caerphilly.

Nominations can be made at southwalesargus.co.uk/schoolsandeducationawards