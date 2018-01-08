WORK to remove asbestos from Abertillery Leisure Centre will cost around an extra £1million, before the building can be demolished.

An independent consultant, MSS Consulting, undertook a pre-demolition survey to identify asbestos in the building.

However, the survey missed areas of asbestos which meant works had to be suspended and a new survey made.

Work to remove the asbestos will now cost £998,992 and means the demolition of the leisure centre has been delayed by 18 months.

The original cost was estimated at £396,000.

A spokesman for Blaenau Gwent council said: "The authority is currently seeking legal advice regarding potential action and cost recovery against MSS Consulting Ltd.

"A contract to the value of £998,992 has recently been awarded by the authority for the removal of asbestos from this building.

"Works commenced in December with removal anticipated to be completed by May this year."

A spokesman for MSS Consulting said: "We have co-operated fully with Blaenau Gwent council in trying to resolve this issue since it was first brought to our attention.

"We are unable to say anymore at this time as the matter is in the hands of our insurers."