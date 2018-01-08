POLICE are re-appealing for information after quantities of Asian gold jewellery valued at more than £60,000 were taken in Newport burglaries.

The first burglary took place on Thursday, December 14 last year in Eisteddfod Walk at around 6.10pm.

During the burglary the offenders took two identical Asian gold bracelets worth approximately £2,000.

Two men were seen running from the property towards Chepstow Road and were described as white, in their late teens/early twenties and wearing dark hooded clothing and tracksuit tops (log number 378 14/12/17)

The second burglary happened on Tuesday, December 19 at 7.50pm in Ladyhill Road and police believe offenders gained access through a downstairs rear window.

During this burglary, Asian gold jewellery worth up to £60,000 was taken (log number 447 19/12/17)

A Gwent Police spokeswoman said: “We have had a number of similar cases in recent months and we believe the offenders are targeting specific homes in a bid to steal valuable Asian gold.

“We would advise people take extra precautions to secure their valuables and avoid becoming a victim of theft”.

• Keep any high value items in a safe deposit box or bank. Where this is not possible, put them in a safe, which is secured to a wall or floor and complies with official insurance rating standards.

• Take numerous pictures of your jewellery and itemise each one on your home insurance to ensure they are covered by your policy.

• Invest in CCTV and burglar alarms wherever possible for extra security and peace of mind.

• These criminals are believed to scope areas for homes that could be potential targets, please be aware of anybody acting suspiciously. If you are in any doubt, call us.

Anyone who has information about these burglaries or has been offered high value gold for sale is asked to call 101 quoting the relevant log number.