PEOPLE in Newport are to be given the chance to have their say on plans which could give police more power to crack down on begging in the city centre.

Newport City Council's city centre Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) was introduced in November 2015 in an effort to stamp out anti-social behaviour, banning activities such as street drinking and "aggressive begging".

But the council is reviewing the order after a report said it had been "ineffective".

Among proposed revisions are to give police powers to crack down on all begging in the city centre. And the public are to be asked for their views.

Speaking at a meeting of the council's Overview and Scrutiny Management Committee earlier today, Gwent Police inspector John Davies said only about half of city centre beggars are genuinely homeless.

"There will always be a real balance between helping the vulnerable people and dealing with those who are using begging as a source of income," he said.

He added: "Those who refuse to engage with us are those who we have to deal with."

But Stow Hill ward member Cllr Miqdad Al-Nuaimi said not being homeless did not mean the people in question were not in need of help

"We are talking about unfortunate people, whether it's people who are genuinely homeless or feel the need to beg," he said.

"The goal of this order is not to criminalise people."

Insp Davies also said officers had struggled with the definition of the word "aggressive" in the PSPO, which he said was extremely difficult to prove.

"The addition of the word 'aggressive' was done for a reason, but it has made that part of the PSPO unenforceable for us," he said.

"It's almost pointless to have it there."

The revised order also contains a proposal to crack down on gang behaviour, such as large groups of young people causing anti-social behaviour.

Police have said 29 per cent of the calls they receive to the city centre relate to anti-social behaviour caused by gangs of youths, with High Street a particular flashpoint.

The proposal would allow police or council wardens to demand the groups leave the area.

A similar restriction is already in place in Pill.

The revised order also proposes banning begging within a certain distance of a cash point.

But leader of the council's Conservative group Cllr Matthew Evans said he was in favour of a blanket ban on begging in the city centre.

"People may be well-intentioned when they give them money, but they might as well be giving them a bottle of vodka or some heroin," he said.

"I see people walking through the city centre who are intimidated or scared. We shouldn't be afraid of trying to tackling this problem."

But he added: "This is not about attacking the homeless."

Insp Davies replied: "A ban itself doesn't prevent the issue. What prevents the issue is getting caught or fear of getting caught."

Caerleon ward member Cllr Jason Hughes said he believed the order, which also included restrictions on walking dogs off leads and touting for charity donations, had made a difference since it was first introduced.

"The city centre for me feels safer," he said.

"We've still got some way to go, but compared to other cities of its size it certainly feels safer."

The three-year order will expire in November.

The consultation will be launched at a date to be confirmed.