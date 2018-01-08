FANS from both Newport County AFC and Leeds United have been praised for their behaviour during Sunday's Emirates FA Cup clash.

County famously pulled off one of the scalps of the third round by knocking out the one-time winners of the competition, courtesy of Shawn McCoulsky's last-minute header.

Aside from one incident inside Rodney Parade, Gwent Police praised the home and away fans, while the officers themselves were also commended for their role in the match.

Inspector John Davies, of Gwent Police, said: “Apart from one isolated incident in the ground when a smoke bomb was thrown, it was a brilliant day.

“I would like to thank all the Newport County and Leeds United fans who attended the match for making this such a great event - the atmosphere was fantastic and both sets of fans were a credit to their teams.

“I am also immensely proud of the way in which all our officers welcomed the fans to this third round match and helped to showcase Newport as a venue."

Insp Davies added that the force are eagerly awaiting the draw for the next round of the world's oldest football competition to see if they will be required to be involved in County's next match.

“We will be watching the draw for the fourth round with interest and our planning will start in earnest once the fixtures have been announced to ensure the fourth round is equally as successful as Sunday’s game," he said.

Gwent Police's PC Mark Madley, who is a lifelong Leeds United fan, was much happier with one aspect of the game, even if the scoreline went against his team.

PC Madley was also captured by a visiting fan at the game, orchestrating one of the chants for the Sky Bet Championship side.

He said: “I’ve been a Leeds fan all my life so it was an enjoyable experience being able to welcome them to Newport for such an important game.

"Policing big occasions like this require us to show a human side as well as being there to act if needed.

"I’d like to thank all supporters who attended on Sunday for their conduct, although obviously I’m a bit disappointed with the result.”

A club spokeswoman added: "Newport County AFC would like to thank Rodney Parade stewards and the police for their contribution in making the game an enjoyable event.”

The home side fell behind in ninth minute when Leeds' Gaetano Berardi' put the visitors in front with the deflected drive from distance.

However, with 14 minutes remaining, Conor Shaughnessy's own goal levelled the tie before loan star McCoulsky's dramatic winner.

Following County's winner, Leeds' Samuel Saiz was sent off.