A NEW trader has set up shop at Pontypool Indoor Market offering a range of homemade produce and freshly-baked bread.

Penrhiwgyngi Farm Bakery opened in December 2017 and is run by Michelle Woolley who has traded at the town’s outdoor market for three years.

She said: “I have traded at lots of different markets but I have always done best in Pontypool.

“The people here are so loyal - I was away from the outdoor market for some time due to illness and since I have moved into the indoor market lots of my customers have returned and said how pleased they are to see me back.”

Executive member for business, tourism, leisure and culture, cllr Alan Jones, said he was “delighted” to welcome the business to the market.

“The market is a lovely, historical building and we are continuing to look for opportunities to increase its offer while also bringing new and interesting events to the town,” he said.