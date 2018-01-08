THE first ever South Wales Argus Camera Club exhibition will open this Friday.

More than 100 photographs were submitted by members and 60 photos have been chosen to be on display at the exhibition which will be held from January 12 to January 24 in The Riverfront in Newport.

The exhibition will coincide with the Wales Theatre Awards, which are being held at the Riverfront on January 27.

The theme for the exhibition is ‘performance’ and includes a range of photos by photographers based in Gwent, from nature to live music.

There are now more than 1,900 members in the South Wales Argus Camera Club and the group's popularity continues to grow.

The club is a Facebook group for keen photographers in the area who are looking to get their images in print.

Visit facebook.com/groups/argusphotosgroup to join.