UPDATE:

The road has now re-opened.

---------

A ROAD has been partially blocked due to an accident involving three vehicles.

The incident happened on the A40 Monmouth Road westbound between A449 and A4042.

A lorry was also involved and has jackknifed and caused a spillage of cattle feed onto the road.

Traffic is building up between Raglan and Abergavenny.

Gwent Police were unable to comment.