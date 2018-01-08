NEWPORT County AFC manager Michael Flynn has hailed an “amazing draw” as he prepares to welcome Premier League big boys Tottenham Hotspur to Rodney Parade in the FA Cup fourth round.

County will hope for a repeat of Sunday’s stunning 2-1 win over Championship club Leeds United when Spurs come to town over the weekend of January 26 to January 29.

The date is likely to be dictated by live TV coverage and the club says all ticket details and match information will be released next Monday. “I’m over the moon,” Flynn told BBC Radio 5 Live. “It’s an amazing draw.

“It’s so crucial for the whole club with the finances and it’s a great reward for the players for all their hard work so far.

“It could have been very different; the club could have gone bust [if they’d been relegated last season].

“That’s how close it was and now we’re playing a big side like Tottenham in Newport. It’s exciting times.”

Boyhood Liverpool fan Flynn had been hoping for a trip to Anfield but he’s happy to be at home for the fourth FA Cup match in succession.

“I wanted it at home,” he said. “If we couldn’t have had Liverpool away – that was my dream one – then I wanted anybody at home.

“We’ll give it our best shot and make it uncomfortable for them and you never know. It’s what dreams are made of and it’s what the FA Cup is all about.

“The only time I’ve been to Wembley I won so I don’t really want a replay to go back there, if I’m honest. I want to keep that 100 per cent record!”

Asked about the condition of the playing surface at Rodney Parade, the Exiles boss said: “The pitch is still in good condition.

“I might see if I can arrange a few [extra] rugby games on there the week before to try to put Tottenham out of their stride but the pitch is OK.”

County have already made around £250,000 from their best cup run since 1979 and if the Spurs game is selected for live TV coverage they would bank another £144,000.

Asked if he would get to spend some of that money, the manager said: “I’m not too sure, if I’m honest.

“But I’m more interested in the club financing their own training ground or putting wheels in motion towards a new training ground.

“I’m more interested in leaving a legacy and not just a team here because obviously it’s a club very close to my heart.”

And, after a fantastic performance to beat Leeds, Flynn told the Argus that he’ll be in no rush to further strengthen his squad.

New signings Josh Sheehan and Tyler Reid were both unused substitutes on Sunday.

Paul Hayes was restricted to a late cameo as he finally made his Exiles debut and fellow new boy Aaron Collins was cup-tied.

And Flynn believes he now has a squad capable of maintaining a play-off push in the second half of the season.

“The last two days I’ve gone home and looked at our squad and the way they’ve trained and I’m delighted,” he said.

“I’ve got a good squad here now, not just a good team.

“Instead of looking at the bench and thinking we’ve only got one or two options, now we’ve got six.

“That’s what we’ve got now and we’ve got to keep working hard and keep doing the right things and hopefully we can climb the table more.”

Sheehan has just recovered from a serious knee injury but he is ready to play, according to Flynn.

“He’s ready, otherwise he wouldn’t have been on the bench,” he said.

“I felt a little bit sorry for Tom [Owen-Evans] but I thought we were going to need a goal and Josh has just got that little bit more edge going forward.

“It’s huge to get him back. He’s a talented football and I’m very pleased to have him here.

“All the hard work that the chairman Gavin Foxall did behind the scenes with myself has paid off.

“Signings don’t just land in your lap – you’ve got to do the groundwork behind it and that’s what we did.

“It’s an 18-month deal and I’m over the moon.”

Right-back Reid will offer competition to David Pipe.

“Tyler will bring energy, strength and attacking threat,” he added. “But he’s got to work hard to get into the team because David’s had another solid game.”