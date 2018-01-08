MONMOUTHSHIRE County Council has become the first local authority in Wales to deliver a sporting programme to an entire year group.

The council's sport development team started the autumn term with the aim of involving Year 5 pupils in the Sports Leaders UK Playmaker award and four months later 941 children - every single Year 5 pupil - have successfully completed the six-hour leadership programme.

All 30 of Monmouthshire’s primary schools took part in the scheme.

Cllr Bob Greenland, MCC’s cabinet member with responsibility for leisure, said: "This outstanding programme is a potential game changer in tackling obesity and ensuring our younger generation has the best possible start in life.

"Our aspiration is that our young people continue to grow into confident leaders, embedding health and physical activity into the centre of their daily routine and lifestyle."

The Playmaker programme is recognised for developing opportunities at a primary school level and focuses on communication, leadership, organisation and resilience.

After pupils have achieved the award they provide a positive impact on well-being within their schools.

In Monmouthshire they will assume responsibility for supporting Bronze Young Ambassadors - two pupils in every Year Six class in the county - for the rest of the academic year and continue their leadership as they progress into Year Six.

With leadership opportunities established in the county’s secondary schools Monmouthshire’s sports development team aims to increase the number of young people holding recognised qualifications as well as making a positive impact on their personal development.

Richard Norman, chief executive of Sports Leaders UK said: "At Sports Leaders we believe every child has the potential to be a leader and Monmouthshire has taken this concept to heart and delivered truly inspiring results.

"The Playmaker programme is not just about young people enjoying being active - by receiving the opportunity to be a leader with their friends, their confidence, behaviour and education all benefit.

"Monmouthshire is a shining example of the positive impact leadership opportunities for young people can have and will have for a generation.”

Paul Sullivan, community and sport development officer for MCC thanked teachers and pupils involved.

He said: "To be the first local authority in the UK to deliver the Playmaker award to an entire cohort is something our team is extremely proud of."

Graham Williams, director of community engagement at Sport Wales added: "Volunteers are the lifeblood of sport in Wales so it’s fantastic to see the Monmouthshire sport development team supporting our future workforce by developing their leadership skills to make a positive impact on the wellbeing of other young people in their schools and communities."

For more information about the programme email sport@monmouthshire.gov.uk