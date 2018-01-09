PLANS which could see smacking children outlawed in Wales are being put out to consultation.

The Welsh Government proposal would not make smacking a criminal offence but rather remove the defence of "reasonable punishment" in assault and battery cases.

This would mean an adult looking after a child will not be able to use physical or corporate punishment as a legal defence if accused of hitting them.

A now a 12-week consultation on the proposal has been launched, giving people in Wales the chance to have their say on the plan.

The Welsh Government's minister for children and social care Huw Irranca-Davies said: "We all want to give our children the best start in life.

"As a parent of three boys myself, I know being a parent can sometimes be a challenging experience.

"Children do not come with an instruction manual and sometimes parents need guidance and support to help them raise healthy and happy children."

But he said knowledge of how children can be supported to grow and develop had "developed considerably" in recent years.

"We now know that physical punishment can have negative long term impacts on a child’s life chances," he said.

"We also know it is an ineffective punishment.

"Whilst physically punishing children was accepted as normal practice in previous generations, we know that it is increasingly being seen as less acceptable and parents feel less comfortable.

“We want parents in Wales to be confident in managing their children’s behaviour without feeling they must resort to physical punishment.

"If there is any potential risk of harm to a child then it is our obligation as a government to take action.

"Legislation was introduced many years ago to stop physical punishment in schools and childcare settings – now is the time to ensure it is no longer acceptable anywhere.

“This is why as a government we are bringing forward legislation to remove the defence of reasonable punishment, to make it clear that physically punishing a child is no longer acceptable in Wales."

He added: “I am aware there are differing views on this legislation; this consultation provides an opportunity for everyone to have their say to help us try to address concerns as the legislation develops.”

The idea of banning smacking in Wales has been on the agenda for about 15 years, but have strongly divided opinion.

Although supporters have argued the move will protect children from abuse, earlier this year campaign group Be Reasonable said the proposal would “criminalise thousands of ordinary parents”.

Although AMs backed a motion for a ban in 2011, the Welsh Government did not introduce such a law. And in 2014 then-Plaid Cymru South Wales East AM Lindsay Whittle proposed changes to legislation which would ban smacking in Wales, but the proposal was voted down in the Assembly. A similar motion was also defeated in 2015.

Powers to legislate on parental discipline were devolved under the Wales Act 2017.

Take part in the consultation, which will close on Monday, April 2, at consultations.gov.wales