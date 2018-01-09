AS 2018 begins I hope you all have enjoyed your New Year celebrations.

The coming year presents many opportunities for our region and for Wales, but I am afraid to say there are also potential problems just over the horizon.

To start with the good news, our region’s transport and infrastructure needs are no longer being overlooked.

The secretary of state for Wales, Alun Cairns has confirmed that Severn Bridge tolls will be abolished by the end of 2018, a welcome relief for many commuters in the region.

Additionally, the local campaign group MAGOR is having great success in pushing forward the campaign for a new station to serve the villages of Magor and Undy as well as the surrounding area.

Despite these good news stories for part of our region, the Heads of the Valleys road is still experiencing difficulties and overspends running into the tens of millions during its upgrades.

I and the rest of the Conservative group will continue to hold the Welsh Government to account to ensure that these overspends are reined in and the work is completed as close to on schedule as possible.

The north of our region deserves better than the Welsh Government’s continued failures.

The other problem that seems to be just over the horizon is the Welsh Government’s obsession with its new taxation powers.

Whilst I welcome the reduction of the number of people who will have to pay Land Transaction Tax from April onwards it is the continued push for a tourist tax that concerns me.

The Welsh Government has repeatedly said they are very eager to “test” the mechanism for raising new taxes in Wales and seem to be suggesting that a tourist tax will be their way to do this.

This is not why we have taxation.

Taxation is to fund necessary public services, it is not to test to see if the machinery of government works.

The Welsh Government is prepared to risk huge damage to our tourism industry for this test.

Putting an artificial extra cost onto our tourism industry will be very damaging to those who work in and rely on the tourism industry.

I and my Conservative colleagues will continue to oppose the tourism tax throughout 2018 and urge the Welsh Government to rethink their need to “test” their new taxation measures.