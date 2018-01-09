A REPORT on funds spent by Newport City Council to help maintain Tredegar House has divided opinion.

The Argus reported in yesterday's edition that £10,472,000 has been paid out from Newport City Council to help maintain Tredegar House.

The council has paid the sum to the National Trust since 2012, with more large payments expected.

Payments made so far includes £7,600,000 in 2012, £308,850 in 2013, £407,200 in 2014 and £1,256,650 last year.

A spokesman from the National Trust told the Argus that it is estimated the repair and conservation is in excess of £12 million and that “The lease agreement is seen by all parties as a good partnership."

Readers had mixed opinions about the report with some saying that money should be spent in other areas while others feel it is money well spent.

David Wall commented: "£10 million on a house nobody lives in. How about building a house big enough to house our homeless?"

Tim Swain added: "That £10 million could house every homeless person in the uk for the next 20 years."

There were people who believe that Tredegar House is beneficial to the city and region.

Tyler Perry said the house offers: "Nice more opportunities for filming and also the area is beautiful also park run. Definitely worth it we can't let this history piece disappear like the others."

Tanya Verallo added that the house is an asset. He said: "Of course you will always have people who would rather Tredegar House and Park fall into ruin. At least professional experts are running it."

Craig Abdie said he felt that people living in Newport should get free entry as their "Council Tax is going towards running and renovating it."

Natalie Pyatt added: "You can’t really put a price in history. It is a beautiful house with beautiful grounds. Maybe running more events throughout the year could help maximise revenue."