UPDATE: 1.16pm

The current estimate is until around 1500. Hopefully trains will be running as normal at 1630. Natalie — GWR Help (@GWRHelp) January 9, 2018

UPDATE: 1.08pm

Services are still being delayed by the ongoing repair work to the cables at Filton Abbey Wood.

According to GWR's website, disruption is expected to last until 1.30pm. Commuters from south Wales are being advised to travel via Swindon.

UPDATE: 10.19am

Travellers advised not use this route:

#BristolTempleMeads - Customers are advised NOT to travel via this route unless absolutely necessary. Passengers who wish to defer their journey may use tickets dated today for travel tomorrow, Wednesday 10 January. — National Rail (@nationalrailenq) January 9, 2018

UPDATE: 9.58am

#BristolTempleMeads - CrossCountry customers may use their ticket on Arriva Trains Wales services between Newport (South Wales) and Manchester Piccadilly via Shrewsbury in both directions — National Rail (@nationalrailenq) January 9, 2018

UPDATE: 9.40am

Passengers who wish to defer their journey may use tickets dated today for travel tomorrow, Tuesday 9 January.

There is very limited road transport running between Bristol Parkway and Bristol Temple Meads.

UPDATE: 7.50am

Disruption is expected until 10.00am:

Theft of signalling cables yesterday at Filton Abbey Wood means that all lines are blocked. Disruption in the Bristol area is expected until 10:00 09/01. https://t.co/hlEBXMXQyy — GWR Help (@GWRHelp) January 9, 2018

UPDATE: 6.55am

MANY trains through Gwent have been cancelled this morning due to cable theft.

All services to Bristol Temple Meads have been cancelled and the disruption is reported to be set to last for the whole day.

More to follow.