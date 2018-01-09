A ROAD closed for several days due to a landslip is expected to re-open tomorrow.

Caerphilly County Borough Council implemented an emergency road closure of the B4251 Newport Road between Gelligroes and Ynysddu on Friday.

The council said it is hoped the road will be re-opened to single lane traffic from tomorrow (Wednesday).

A spokesman for the council said on Monday: “The road currently remains closed – however our engineers are hopeful that they will be able to re-open the road to single lane traffic from Wednesday.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

The council said engineers have been monitoring the situation and that the road will be opened when it is safe.

Diversions are in place via the A472, A467 and the local road network.