MANY homes were left without power after a series of power cuts in Newport last night.
Power cut in The Port!#pubofdreams pic.twitter.com/oYdWT0TFDQ— The Murenger (@themurenger) January 8, 2018
In newport Centre no power or lighting #keepsafe pic.twitter.com/lt57EjA1sJ— Stephen Marshall (@StephenMNewport) January 8, 2018
Passengers entering Newport station were reportedly told they could not leave the trains as there was no lighting.
Western Power apologised for the power cut and estimated supplied would be back on before midnight.
Our apologies to customers affected by a #powercut in #Newport #NP20. The estimate to restore all supplies is currently 23:30. David.— WPD (@wpduk) January 8, 2018
