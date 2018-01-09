MANY homes were left without power after a series of power cuts in Newport last night.

In newport Centre no power or lighting #keepsafe pic.twitter.com/lt57EjA1sJ — Stephen Marshall (@StephenMNewport) January 8, 2018

Passengers entering Newport station were reportedly told they could not leave the trains as there was no lighting.

Western Power apologised for the power cut and estimated supplied would be back on before midnight.