UKIP’S new AM Mandy Jones has been kicked out of the party’s Assembly group – less than two weeks after being sworn in.

Mandy Jones was appointed as new AM for North Wales following the resignation of ex-Ukip Wales leader Nathan Gill at the end of last month.

But, in a statement issued this morning, the Assembly’s Ukip group said: “After discussions with Mandy Jones, AM for North Wales, we have collectively and unanimously decided that she will not be joining the Ukip group in the National Assembly.

“Despite being asked by all five members of the group not to do so, she has chosen to employ individuals in her office who are either members of, or have recently campaigned actively for, other parties, or both.

“They have been personally and publicly abusive to some of the Ukip AMs and sought deliberately to undermine Ukip Wales.

“Their behaviour and attitude makes it impossible to work with Mandy Jones on a basis of confidence and trust.

“The Ukip Wales group are united in this decision.

“We shall continue speaking against the cosy Cardiff Bay political consensus through our dedicated team of five Assembly Members.”

Ms Jones said: “I was chosen by the Ukip membership as a list candidate and I am proud to take my seat in the assembly to represent the North Wales region in accordance with the instructions of the electorate in May 2016.

"My politics have not changed and I remain a member of Ukip. I will now seek to be a voice for the region without further distraction.”

It is understood Mrs Jones will now sit as an Independent AM.

Mrs Jones could not be reached for comment.

Although seven AMs were elected for Ukip in May 2016, this has been reduced to five following the resignations of former party leader Nathan Gill and South Wales East AM Mark Reckless. Both sat as Independent AMs, although Mr Gill has now resigned from the Assembly entirely.