PLANNING guidelines around flooding which led to plans for a new hotel and spa in Monmouth to be thrown out are "stifling economic opportunities across Wales", AM Nick Ramsay has said.

The Welsh Government blocked the proposal for the new facility in Hadnock Road last month after a report said the site was at risk of flooding once every 100 years.

But, speaking in the Senedd this week, Monmouth AM Nick Ramsay said he was concerned the Welsh Government's Technical Advice Note 15, more commonly known as TAN 15, which sets out how flood risk should be considered when assessing a planning application, was being "over-zealously applied".

Addressing first minister Carwyn Jones, the Conservative AM called the proposal, "a fantastic gateway project".

"The concern in the town about this has not diminished over the New Year," he said.

"The hotel was rejected on planning grounds under TAN 15 considerations.

"Can you officially look again at this decision or, failing that, look again at the TAN 15 guidelines, because it does seem that this been over-zealously applied and I am concerned it is starting to stifle economic opportunities across Wales which otherwise would benefit the Welsh economy."

The first minister declined to comment on the planning application itself but said TAN 15 is "being looked at".