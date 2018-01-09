ORGANISERS for the Gwent Poppy Appeal are in the process of setting up a Royal British Legion Band in Gwent.

Gwent Poppy Appeal Co-ordinator Mike Jones said that himself and a few more colleagues decided to set up the Royal British Legion Band Wales a few months ago.

Mr Jones, who is the chairman of the band, said: “We are currently applying for a licence and are looking for band members.”

Mr Jones said they are looking to a have a senior and a junior band, with all the funds raised performing going to the Poppy Appeal.

He said they want to set up the senior band first, which is open to those aged 18 or above, and start the junior one in about six months’ time.

Band Secretary Terry Young, who has been in military music all his life, said musicians should be a minimum of grade six and able to play brass, reed or percussion instruments.

“We want to support the Royal British Legion through music,” he said.

Mr Jones added: “Bands are a very successful way to raise funds, but at the moment we are looking for supporters to help us with the costs.”

Costs will include buying music or percussion instruments, Mr Jones added.

The band has already found their first member – Morgan Jones, a King Henry VIII school student, in Abergavenny.

The 18-year-old is a member of the Gwent Youth wind orchestra and plays the saxophone and clarinet.

The army cadet said: “Being in the band will allow me to enhance my musical ability. I am hoping to join the army as a musician one day.”

Andrew Jones, a trumpet player and conductor, will be the band’s director of music.

Mr Jones has been a freelance professional musician for more than 20 years and is based in South Wales. He travels all over the United Kingdom and has performed around the world.

The band’s first rehearsal will be at 7pm on Tuesday, January 30 at the Rumney and St Mellons Royal British Legion club in Rumney Court, Cardiff.

To find out more, contact Mike Jones on 07875 089933.