PLANS have been submitted to build a yoga studio in Magor.

The proposal includes building a yoga studio, new double garage and side extension at a home in Newport Road, Magor.

Pre-application advice on the submitted plans states: “Although Belvedere is within the safeguarding area for the M4 relief road, the principle of a residential extension is acceptable in this location.

“The property is within the Magor and Undy village development boundary.

“The main issue in this case is the impact of the proposed extensions on the residential amenity of adjoining properties.”

It adds that the height of the proposal will be higher than the existing structure.

However the advice says this is considered acceptable in terms of residential amenity because it is single-storey.

To view the plan visit monmouthshire.gov.uk and search reference DC/2017/01411.