UPDATE 6pm

All lanes have now re-opened but severe delays remain.

UPDATE 5.17pm

Severe traffic is being reported in Malpas.

UPDATE 5.09pm

One lane has re-opened but another remains closed.

UPDATE 5.05pm

The vehicles have been moved to the hard shoulder.

UPDATE 5.02pm

A spokeswoman from Fire and Rescue said: "We received a call at 4.20pm about reports on the M4.

"There were four to five vehicles involved.

"We were at the scene but there was no action. No-one was trapped."

UPDATE 4.53pm

The average speed on the M4 is now 15 mph.

----------

PART of the M4 has been closed following a crash involving multiple vehicles.

Two lanes have been closed following the accident.

Heavy traffic is being reported on the M4 westbound between Junctions 26 and 27.

Emergency services are attending the scene.