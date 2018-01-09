A KITTEN has been found dumped in an alley and the RSPCA are appealing for information.

The tortie kitten, believed to be around 10 weeks old, was found in an alley off Vivian Road, Abertillery, yesterday morning in a cat carrier.

RSPCA animal welfare officer Sian Burton said: “She is such a sweet and friendly cat, who must have been so frightened and cold being left outside on such a freezing day.

“Inside the cat carrier were toys, cat biscuits and a blanket. She was found by a concerned passer by who then contacted us.

“She’s not microchipped so we can’t identify her owner, but it is suspected that she was sadly abandoned and could have been quite easily an unwanted Christmas present. It is just so sad.”

The kitten, nicknamed Ivy, has been taken to a vets for a check up and will soon be transferred to an RSPCA centre. If an owner is not found she will be made available for rehoming in the near future.

If anyone has any information about this kitten please contact the RSPCA’s appeal line on 0300 123 8018.