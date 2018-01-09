"I THINK art was always my strength as a young person and it was an ambition of mine to always go to art college.

My generation, when we were younger, were not and are not as worldly as the current crop.

Art was something which I really enjoyed. I did that for three years and it was like a dream.

Being an environment where you are working with other artists, they can inspire you and your work.

It can provide a historical framework and inspiration. Of course, certain painters, like LS Lowry from Salford or a European painter called Caspar David Friedrich, do that too.

When I looked at his landscapes, I saw the atmosphere and the spirit of the place. That is what reminded me of my home area – the mountains which I used to walk and the weather for example.

But I went beyond that to something more important which was the spirit of the people – painting introduced me to a historical context.

Being led into photography really was the way in which I could express myself in a way that I was not able to do through painting.

What inspired me to become a photographer was the work of other photographers.

Very often when you are in school or college, there’s someone who inspires you – an artist, a student or a tutor – or supports you.

Where, in my view, photography differs from art is that it is all around you – in books for example. Art is something which you need to go to a gallery to see.

You can appreciate a photographic image in a book.

The body of work which was really expressing what I wanted to do – there was an affinity or a source of excitement – was the work of a German photographer called August Sander.

He created a record of the German people from the Weimar Republic right up until the Nazi period.

It was his ability to capture the spirit of one place through its people – through their personalities, through their expression, their fashion and also what he called their physiognomy – the expressions of their faces.

The unique thing about my pictures, compared to August Sander’s for example is the subjectiveness of them. His were more scientific and objective.

I had an intimate relationship with my subject matters. For that to be shown in the image afterwards was so exciting.

There was a bit of a photographic ritual which added to the excitement.

It would take five minutes to set the camera up and then I’d put the hood over my head.

The picture would be taken but it would be off to the dark room to develop and print it.

Wallop – you’ve captured that intimate moment.

What I found was that the images showed the people had a trust in me. They weren’t used to being photographed in everyday working clothes.

They were used to being photographed at weddings or other significant events.

It did help that I was from the area – they knew that I was not going to ridicule them.

There was a trust between us.

Even looking at the photographs now, it takes me back those 40 years to the place known as Black Ranks, near Garn-yr-Erw.

This is something which I will treasure for the rest of my life.

There is another photographer called Eugene Atget and he took pictures at the turn of the last century of disappearing Paris.

As a social documentary photographer, I was entrusted in capturing my home area and the beauty in the ordinary but also as things disappeared and as things changed - culture disappears, trades disappear and so on.

For instance, you had these men who had these tremendous craft skills working underground – all those skills are gone now.

To go underground and see the men working, I saw that it was quite a hard and dirty place but it was also a very difficult and dangerous one.

It was a very skilled job also.

The miners were excited and they participated fully. I think for them it was thrilling for someone to take an interest in their craft, their skill, their industry and their work.

They became part of history. They wanted to participate.

For me as a photographer – it forms part of the photographic ritual – there’s always this co-operation between myself and the subject matter.

I don’t force the hand so to speak.

I worked as a community artist for the Merthyr Rhondda Cynon valleys – the Mid Glamorgan valleys. I was setting up courses in local colleges and I was the community artist for the Penrhys housing estate, working with the rehabilitation of offenders on occasions.

Becoming part of a community in that way, you are not just using photography as an educational tool but as a social one.

It also became a political tool in some respects – to question certain things that were happening in my home area and to open up a discourse.

It was not propaganda in the sense of ending the conversation, I wanted to open it up for the debate.

I created one billboard called ‘Something will be done’ which was based on the visit of King Edward VIII when he came to Blaenavon and Dowlais.

I created that billboard after the miner’s strike based on what he said on his visit – hang on, what will be done?

It was a valleys issues. I’ve come back to the valleys after 20 years and I can see a lot has been done. It does look very positive.

Although I do have a very positive attitude, someone else may see it negatively.

There’s so much that I value about the valleys. Merthyr Tydfil is tremendous and is a very vibrant area. That is what I’d like for Blaenavon – to be vibrant also.

Big Pit has been a success so I’d like the town to be a success also.

I am wary of the nostalgic view of mining.

The generation before me had the view of get away from mining, and also get away from this area.

A lot of miners went to Coventry – they weren’t sent there though.

There is more of a pride of the modern generation about mining and its importance to Wales and its communities, which my father’s generation did not have.

I’m not saddened by the demise of the heavy industries as a lot of them were very dangerous but I’m saddened by the side effects that that industry had.

The community spirit that it created, the dignity in work that it created, the camaraderie that it created, the humour in the workplace it created – all those things are so valuable.

Now I think an artist has a great chance to make use of modern technology.

When I was a young artist, I created a billboard.

The idea of that billboard has some similarities with social media – to bring it outside the gallery.

My aim was to make art accessible to anyone.

But whatever media an artist uses, it will never displace the individuality of the artist or their creativity.

I still like to be a grumpy old man and look back at the way things were done with a slight romanticism, but why not have the best of both worlds.

Some of my new images were taken with a digital camera.

Modern technology won’t replace my personality or my relationship with the subject matter.

That is my style – capturing their physiognomy in their faces.

There is an exciting aspect to modern technology and I am excited to find ways of using it.

I am wary of the modern generation who are perhaps trying to find a way of wiping away the past.

Modernism goes forward no matter what its path is – I’m not for that.

We can learn from the past and build upon it."