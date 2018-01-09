A FAMILY has launched a fundraising appeal to help a young boy who is fighting a rare form of cancer.

Jacob Jones, who turned two on Monday, was diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma a week before Christmas and is now undergoing chemotherapy.

Doctors told the family he has a 34 per cent chance of survival if he continues his current treatment.

The family have now launched an appeal to raise £250,000 so that he can receive specialist treatment in America which is not available on the NHS.

Jacob's dad, Alwyn Jones, of Victoria Street, Abergavenny, said the diagnosis has hit the family hard.

He said: "It has been absolute hell.

"Our life has been turned upside down.

"You just don't think this is going to happen to your kid."

When Jacob was first taken to hospital doctors thought he was suffering from constipation, said Mr Jones, 33, who runs a building business, Valleys Construction, but has had to put work on hard.

He was taken to hospital after his parents noticed his stomach was swelling and he was showing signs of constipation.

However, after further tests a tumour was found on his left kidney, which is presently 13 to 14cm.

Mr Jones said the family wants to raise awareness about the condition, which is often difficult to spot.

He said: "There was no sign of it at all, he could have had it for six months we just don't know.

"By the time you have found out it could be too late."

Further tests are to be carried out today (Wednesday) and tomorrow to determine if the cancer has spread.

Jacob has been staying at University Hospital of Wales for three weeks and began chemotherapy on Sunday.

He is facing a further two to three months of chemotherapy before surgery can be carried out to remove the tumour.

The family are aiming to raise the £250,000 by May after the tumour has been removed.

Children with high risk neuroblastoma - the same condition which Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery suffered from - have a 50 to 60 per cent chance of relapsing.

After relapsing, the chances of surviving the condition are significantly reduced.

The specialist treatment - known as difluoromethylornithine (DFMO) - is aimed at preventing a relapse.

The rare condition affects around 100 children each year in the UK

Nearly £500 has already been raised on a JustGiving page set up by the family.

Mr Jones said the family have been 'overwhelmed' by the offers of support from people in the community, although a significant fundraising effort is still required.

To donate, visit the JustGiving page here.