NOMINATIONS for the region’s top teachers and school staff have been coming in for our Schools and Education Awards.

There is still time to send in your nominations for teachers, teaching assistants, lecturers and schools.

One person who took one of the top honours at the 2017 event said the awards were “a highlight” of her year.

Primary Teacher of the Year Award, sponsored by the University of South Wales, was won by teacher Maria Appleby from New Inn Primary School.

She said: "The award was extremely unexpected after working so many years in profession. I felt privileged just to be nominated by the community.

“It is lovely to be recognised, but in this profession you do your job because you love it.”

The teacher has been working at the school for 22 years and now works in the nursery department of the school.

She added: “Although it was a personal award it was for the team.

"If it wasn’t for headteacher allowing me to be creative in my work and try new things I wouldn’t have been able to develop professionally.”

Anyone who is thinking of sending in a nomination has until 5pm on January 19 to send in their entry.

The South Wales Argus Schools and Education Awards is being held in partnership with the University of South Wales and there are 15 award categories which aim to recognise the extraordinary commitment and dedication that so many staff bring to education every day.

You can nominate people working within the Gwent area of Monmouthshire, Torfaen, Blaenau Gwent, Newport and Caerphilly.

Mrs Appleby said: “It’s worth nominating someone who has done something special and gone that extra mile. They might not even realise that what they do that means so much to people.

“Sometimes even something small you do for someone can make a huge difference. You don’t realise impact something small can have on someone.

“I felt very privileged to be nominated by the community and felt very valued.

"The evening was lovely, and everybody made me feel very special.”

Roy Noble, one of Wales’ most popular broadcasters who was the head teacher of two primary schools, will host this year’s event which will celebrate award finalists on March 8 at Chepstow Racecourse.

If you know someone who fits into an award category you can nominate via our website until 5pm on January 12.

To nominate for free visit southwalesargus.co.uk/schoolsandeducationawards.