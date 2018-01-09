MEMBERS of a weight loss group in Blaenau Gwent have lost the combined weight of more than four African elephants in the past year.

The group members from Slimming World clubs in Abertillery, Blaina, Brynmawr and Ebbw Vale are 4,077 stone lighter compared to his time last year.

Dean Woods, who is also a team developer for the area, has lost more than 13 stone, dropping from a size 66 chest and waist to a size 32.

The 31-year-old from Ebbw Vale said: “Filling up on lots of satisfying foods means you’re never hungry so I’ve never felt as though I was on a diet.

“Before I joined Slimming World I thought losing weight meant going to the gym and counting calories. But now I know it’s about making healthier choices about food and becoming a bit more active.

“Reaching this milestone as a team just proves the huge change that we’ve all made to our lives, some people who’ve lost big amounts of weight have probably even saved their lives. It’s brilliant to celebrate together as well because that’s how we’ve been losing weight – together.

Mr Woods initially lost 10 stone in 10 months prior to his wedding in August last year, shedding a third of his body weight in the process.

An average of 923 members, including a group in Rhymney, met weekly and followed the Slimming World Food Optimising plan.

"Every week we support and encourage each other and share tips and recipes, and on top of that we have a lot of fun," said Mr Woods.

“The support and inspiration members get from our consultants has also been integral to the success.

"Because we have lost weight ourselves, we understand the ups and downs of slimming and can offer help and advice based on our own experience - groups are where the magic happens.”

A new group has launched, led by Mr Woods, at the Brynmawr Rugby Club, and the team developer added that obesity is a big problem in south east Wales.

Mr Woods added: “It has made a big difference to their lives and to their whole families’ lives, and all of them are happier and healthier now.

“Slimming has never been more important. Over 60 per cent of the population in south east Wales are classed as overweight or obese and, as a team, we just want to help even more people to make real changes for life – there’s no better job satisfaction than that.”

For details, contact Dean Woods on 07949826955 or email slimmingworlddean@gmail.com.