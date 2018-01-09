A PROJECT set up in Newport to reach out to some of the most "challenged" communities in Gwent is going “really well”.

Eden Gate - a charity which aims to help people dealing with substance misuse, addiction, homelessness and poverty - started “Street Contact” in September.

Marc Hepton, operations manager for Eden Gate, said they are now going into the Pill area of Newport most Fridays.

They use a trailer and give out hot drinks and biscuits to start a conversation, he added, and signpost people to different local services, amongst others.

Mr Hepton said the project started in September and that they are hoping to expand into other areas in the future.

He continued: “It is going really well and we are really happy with the results so far.

“The feedback we have had is really positive.”

Mr Hepton said they are currently building trust with three sex workers in the Pill area as well as a group of young men who hang around in the area in the evening.

“We are hoping that the project can impact young men, and not just females,” he continued.

“We have a passion to see lives changed for the better.”

Mr Hepton has previously said the project is a community approach to try to solve the problems seen in some of estates and that they want to go into "challenged areas to connect with the communities".

Street Contact is currently looking for volunteers. Eden Gate is a Christian organisation and they expect most of their volunteers will come from local churches. However, the project is open to anyone "with a passion for the community".

Eden Gate also run the Nightshelter, a group of churches who welcome in the city’s homeless during the winter months and provide a hot supper and bed for the night.

To find out more about the charity, visit edengate.org.uk