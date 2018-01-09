UPDATE: 9.08am (January 10)

A Gwent Police spokeswoman said: "At approximately 11am on Tuesday January 9 officers were called to a report of an RTC on Hiley Avenue, Gilwern in Abergavenny.

"The vehicle had struck a lamppost which had caused it to overturn onto its roof, luckily there were no injuries.

"The driver attempted to make off from the scene before being detained. He was reported for driving whilst disqualified."

A DRIVER involved in a crash who then ran away has been caught by Gwent Police.

Taking to Twitter, Gwent Police said that officers and police dogs located the driver, who ran away from a crash in Hiley Avenue, Abergavenny.

Police posted another tweet saying that the driver had been reported for "numerous offences".

There were no injuries as a result of the crash.