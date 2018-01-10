THE Chief Constable of Gwent Police has paid tribute a “one-off” Newport police officer who served the community for more than 35 years.

John Spragg BEM, who was a police officer in the Pill area of Newport for 36 years, died on December 18.

Chief Constable Julian Williams said: “John was a much loved and respected colleague as well as being a talented and dedicated officer who served with distinction. "

He said Mr Spragg was a serving Police Constable between 1967 and 2003. He returned to Gwent Police in 2014 to assist with NATO and re-joined them for the third time in September this year as a Major Incident Team Support Officer (MITSO).

Mr Williams added: "“John was well known in Gwent Police, particularly the Newport area. I’m sure his colleagues will remember him fondly.

“He will be sorely missed by the Gwent Police family and particularly by those who served alongside him.

"I’d also like to pay tribute to Gwent Police officers who tried effortlessly to save his life – Thank you.”

In their tributes, colleagues have said Mr Spragg was a “legend - “a one-off”.

Mr Spragg’s funeral will take place today [WED] at 11.45am in St John’s Church, in Maindee.

A parade has also been organised. A hearse containing his coffin will be driven along Alexandra Road and up Commercial Road from 10.45am to give residents the chance to pay their respects.

Donations will go to the Pill Millennium Centre.