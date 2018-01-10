IF KENNETH Williams and Sid James were still alive they’d be getting some great material for Carry On Ukip from the party’s antics in Wales.

Ukip Wales’ former leader Nathan Gill played a key role in winning the party representation in the Assembly for the first time in its history in the 2016 Assembly Election.

And in a stunning show of gratitude, the then-seven strong group decided instead ex-Conservative MP and perennial game show contestant Neil Hamilton, once seen on TV having buckets of fish poured over his head by comedian Johnny Vegas, was the right man to lead them.

And pantomime veteran Mr Hamilton soon showed what an excellent decision this was, making a sexist comment about two of the most senior female AMs just minutes into his maiden speech in the Assembly.

Understandably, Mr Gill soon quit the group to sit as an Independent. Perhaps less understandably was his refusal to make good on his promise before the election to quit as an MEP if elected to the Assembly.

And just two weeks ago he packed up his Assembly office to focus on his duties in Europe. Not that you could be forgiven for forgetting he even had an office in Cardiff Bay with his poor attendance record.

But the story doesn’t end there.

As Mr Gill was appointed as a list candidate for North Wales the next person on Ukip’s regional list - Mandy Jones - was automatically selected to replace him.

Just last week I wrote about how this was good news for Ukip in Wales, which could move on from the row which had overshadowed much of its work in the Assembly.

I spoke too soon.

Yesterday, less than two weeks after she was sworn in as an AM and before she had even taken part in a single sitting in the Senedd, Ukip announced Mrs Jones had been kicked out of the party’s Assembly group over a row over her staff.

So, just when Ukip’s Welsh division looked like it might be moving towards getting its act together, it once again descended into complete farce.

And lets not forget that one of its five AMs, South Wales Central’s Gareth Bennett, is currently banned from speaking in the Senedd until he apologises for comments about transgender people, which were at best ill-advised, at worst downright hateful.

They’ve got slightly longer than three years to shape up before the next Assembly Election, or their legacy will be nothing more than bickering and in-fighting.

- Labour has confirmed Carl Sargeant’s son Jack has been selected as the party’s candidate in the Alyn and Deeside by-election.

While it’s officially a by-election, it’s clear this will be more of a coronation than a contest.

Not only is the north Wales constituency one of the safest Labour seats in the country, but the narrative of Jack Sargeant stepping up to continue his father’s work is likely to be irresistable to voters, many of whom are - understandably - still seething about the circumstances around the former minister’s death.

If one thing was clear in the wake of Carl Sargeant’s death, it was just how adored he was by the people of his constituency. And his son has won serious kudos by the dignified way he’s addressed the following controversy.

Whether or not he’s qualified for the job seems largely irrelevant at this point.

Is this the way democracy should work? No, but I’m not going to be the one to argue Jack Sargeant doesn’t deserve at the least the opportunity to pick up where his father left off.

The Conservatives, Plaid Cymru, the Lib Dems and the Greens are also fielding candidates, although Ukip has decided not to, ostensibly out of respect for Carl Sargeant and definitely not because they’d lose their deposit.