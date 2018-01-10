THE number of sick days taken by a Gwent council’s staff was almost three times as high as the national average, a report has shown.

The report by Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council showed staff employed by the local authority took an average of 12.4 days off sick between April 2016 and March 2017 – far higher than the national average of 4.3 days recorded by the Office of National Statistics.

The council has now set up a ‘task and finish’ group to look into the reasons for the high level of sickness by its staff, and what can be done to prevent it.

The report presented to the council’s corporate overview and scrutiny committee earlier this week said: “Sickness absence levels within the authority are identified as a key risk and it is acknowledged that relatively high levels of sickness absence will have a detrimental impact on the ability of the council to deliver services effectively.

“Therefore, the need to reduce the impact and cost of sickness absence has been identified as a corporate priority.”

The group will hold a series of meetings over the next five months, including visits to other local authorities and organisations to learn if other ways of working can be introduced to cut the number of sick days.

The report also said that despite the council previously implementing measures including improving communication with staff around the expectations around sick leave and the impact on services of calling in sick, as well as improving occupational health, little improvement had been seen.

The group will be made up of around six council members and will meet four times, in six-weekly intervals.

View the full report at tinyurl.com/ybvzeghs