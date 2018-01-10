PLANS to demolish a block of flats in Ringland and built 56 new homes in its place have been given the go-ahead.

The planning application by Newport City Homes, which involves demolishing an existing four-storey building containing 12 three-bedroom flats in Hendre Farm Drive, was granted by Newport City Council's Planning Committee earlier today.

In the block's place will be built four apartment blocks between 2.5 and 3.5-stories high containing 30 flats, as well as 26 two-storey houses - all of which will be designated as affordable housing.

Of the flats, 11 will have one bedroom while the remaining 19 will have two, while 18 of the houses will have two bedroom, and eight will have three.

Speaking at this morning's Robin Williams of Newport City Homes said this is the first phase of a larger project redeveloping the area.

"Newport City Homes is committed to the regeneration of the area," he said.

"There are exciting proposals being drawn up currently.

"In order to kick-start the regeneration there is a need to relocate the residents located in the Ringland centre."

He added the proposals had been developed in partnership with residents.

Ward member Cllr Laura Lacey also spoke in support of the application.

"It's an exciting time for Ringland," she said. "It's the start of a much-needed regeneration for the area."

And committee chairman Cllr John Richards welcomed the application, saying: "It's encouraging to note the housing association, residents and the local councillors have worked closely on this scheme.

"This is the first stage of an exciting development which shows we need just focusing on the city centre."

Describing the existing building, a report presented to committee members said: "The building is of a dated design, is partially boarded up and is of little architectural merit and therefore its demolition would not have an adverse impact upon the appearance or character of the area.

"In fact, as the building is at least partially vacant at present and ground floor openings are already boarded, it currently has a negative impact upon the streetscene and local amenity and its removal is welcomed."

Although committee members heard concerns that drivers using cul-de-sac Cot Farm Close would be forced to reverse onto Cot Farm Drive due to a lack of space to turn around, as well as the closeness of one of the new blocks to existing homes, they ultimately voted to approve the application.

To view the full application visit newport.gov.uk/planning and search for 17/0894.