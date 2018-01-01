OPINIONS are divided on plans which could see smacking children banned in Wales.

The Welsh Government proposal would remove the legal defence of “reasonable punishment”, meaning adults will not be able to claim physical or corporate punishment when accused of assault or battery of a child in their care.

Launching a 12-week consultation on the proposal in the Assembly yesterday, the Welsh Government's minister for children and social care Huw Irranca-Davies said the move would "make it clear that physically punishing a child is no longer acceptable in Wales".

"Our knowledge of what children need to grow and thrive has developed considerably over the last 20 years," he said.

"The interactions that parents now have with their children have also changed in response to that knowledge and public attitudes to parenting practices have changed as well."

He added: "We now know that physical punishment can have negative long term impacts on a child’s life chances and we also know it is an ineffective punishment.

"Whilst physically punishing children was accepted as normal practice in previous generations, we know that it is increasingly being seen as less acceptable and parents feel less comfortable using physical punishment."

Also speaking in the Assembly yesterday, Conservative Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire AM Angela Burns recognised opinions on the issue are varied and said her party would be given a free vote on the issue.

"The majority of parents in Wales are good, loving, reasonable individuals," she said.

"I really want that message to go out loud and clear."

And Plaid Cymru South Wales West AM Bethan Jenkins said she had received more comments via social media on the proposal than she had with regard to any other issue.

"It's important to set out that, from my perspective, any law change should not and will not be to bring about persecution of anyone who disciplines their child in a moment of frustration or panic," she said.

She added: "There should be no desire to punish good parents or guardians, and I believe the vast majority of parents and guardians have no wish to use physical punishment."

And Ukip South Wales West AM Caroline Jones said it was important all views put forward during the consultation are listened to.

"Our work as politicians is to help parents become the best parents that they can," she said.

"We encourage and nurture a way of life, perhaps, as opposed to banning, and abuse must be dealt with when recognised and punished by law.

"It is parents who live with their children 24/7 and we must understand and respect their rights also and to reprimand, within reason, the children they bring into the world."

Responding to the announcement earlier this week, leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats Jane Dodds called the proposal a "common sense step".

“Smacking is counterproductive, it makes children more likely to misbehave whilst increasing the risk of childhood aggression and anxiety and adult aggression and mental illness," she said.

"We must protect our children from these harms and ensure the relationship between parents and children remains one of love and not fear."

And children's commissioner for Wales Sally Holland called the news "a significant step forward".

"Hitting or smacking a child is never loving or caring," she said.

She added: "This new proposal will not see government interfering in everyday family life, but instead offer children the same protection as adults and ensure those parents who do claim ‘reasonable chastisement’ will not be able to defend their actions if their case of common assault reaches court.

"As a society we would be appalled if a vulnerable adult would be hit if they were misbehaving or in harm’s way.

"Why on earth would we defend a position that would allow children be punished in the same way?"

But Lowri Turner of the Be Reasonable campaign, which has campaigned against the proposal, said the new rules would "merely criminalise ordinary parents".

“They try to make out that a gentle smack on the back of the legs from a loving mum is the same as beating up your kids," she said. "It is not."

And a NSPCC Cymru spokesman said: “It is wrong that a defence which does not exist in a case of common assault against an adult can be used to justify striking a child.

“Closing this loophole will bring Wales in line with dozens of countries around the world and finally give our children equal protection under the law.”

Take part in the consultation, which will run until Monday, April 2, at tinyurl.com/y7t6ko2f