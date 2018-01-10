AN APPEAL for information has been launched by the RSPCA Cymru after a terrapin was discovered at an allotment in Cwmbran.

The reptile, which is believed to be abandoned, was discovered by a member of the public – who contacted the RSCPA – on Saturday, January 6 at the Coed Eva allotment.

RSPCA deputy chief inspector Emma Smith said: “We’re appealing for information to see if we can find out how this terrapin came to be at the allotment and if she has an owner.

“We don’t know why or how she was there, but sadly we know that many terrapins have been dumped in public waterways when they became too large or difficult to care for.

“As they can live a long time this is fairly common.”

The terrapin was taken to a nearby wildlife sanctuary for specialist care, while inquiries are made.

DCI Smith added: “Terrapins require a large, heated tank or pond, supplied with filtration, a heat lamp and a safe ultraviolet-b light source as well as a varied diet to prevent metabolic bone disease and be healthy.

“Owners may not realise the how costly and time-consuming caring for these animals can be when they purchase one.

“We urge potential owners of reptiles to research and look into what is required in the care of their pet first before taking one on so they know what is involved and how long it is likely to be for.

“There are books full of information on how to care for all sorts of species and specialist vets are an excellent source of support and advice.”

If anyone who recognises the terrapin or is aware of the identity of the owner should contact the RSPCA’s appeal line on 0300 123 8018.