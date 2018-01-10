THE long-promised Swansea Bay Tidal Lagoon project may have been thrown a lifeline after first minister Carwyn Jones said the Welsh Government would be prepared to consider a ‘substantial’ cash contribution towards the project.

Similar lagoons, which involve a wall of underwater turbines generating power as they are turned by the tides, off the coast of Newport and Cardiff are also planned, but will not be granted unless the Swansea Bay scheme, which would be the first of its kind in the world, is a success.

And now it has been revealed the first minister wrote to Theresa May last month urging her to sign off the scheme.

In the letter Mr Jones said: “I want to make clear that I am prepared to consider a substantial equity and/or loan investment by the Welsh Government if that would enable the project to move forward.”

Although an expert review published this time last year said “the evidence is clear that tidal lagoons can play a cost effective role in the UK’s energy mix and there is considerable value in a small pathfinder project”, the UK Government is yet to give it the green light.

A year on, Mr Jones said: “This would be the world’s first tidal lagoon power plant, which would create thousands of high quality jobs, open the prospect of meeting a significant proportion of the UK’s energy needs from the tides and position Britain as a world leader in a new global industry.

“And yet, the UK Government has been dragging its heels for over a year.

“This is leading to a growing sense of frustration among the Welsh business community and an increasing risk that the lack of a decision will turn into a decision not to proceed.

“Now is the time for the UK Government to stop stalling and get on with agreeing a strike price so we can make this transformative project a reality.”

Chief executive of the organisation developing the project Mark Shorrock welcomed the first minister’s intervention, calling it “the breakthrough our project has needed”.