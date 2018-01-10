A POLICE officer who served the community for more than 35 years received a fitting send off today as friends, colleagues and family paid tribute as his funeral.

As previously reported, John Spragg BEM, was a much-loved figure in the Pill area, which he served for most of his career, and was known for his patience, kindness and sense of humour.

Residents lined the streets of Commercial Road, Newport, as a procession of police vehicles, officers and community figures took part in a parade co-organised by Ann Barton, of Newport's AB Florist.

After the community paid their respects - with balloons released in tribute – a service was held in St John’s Church, Maindee, which was attended by more than 200 people.

The service was led by Rev William Ingle-Gillis with support from Rev Michael Jarman and was filled with laughter as family and friends shared stories, recounting the police officer’s life and legacy.

Retired Gwent Police superintendent, Bryan Wilson, who knew Mr Spragg as a colleague and friend, said his passing had left a “great void”.

“It’s said that you can never be poor if you’ve got friends. It seems to me that John’s wealth was beyond measure,” he said.

“John was a complex man, a unique human being, a very real force of nature, the single most affable and sociable man we here were fortunate to meet and for many of us here, to call a friend.

“He was fearless, brave, compassionate, dedicated, friendly, entertaining, oh so noisy (and) immensely strong with the most mischievous since of humour.

“He was also a man who deeply cared about his family, friends and the community he lived in and the communities he served working.”

Mr Wilson also credited Mr Spragg's love for dogs, singing and his “soul mate” and wife Doreen.

As previously reported, Mr Spragg joined the police cadets at the age of 17 in 1965 and two years later, he became a police officer, joining the borough force for Newport.

He was awarded a British Empire Medal in 1970 when he was only 22 for his part in a rooftop arrest of two men 60-70 feet above ground.

At one point, one of the burglars tried to jump off the building, but Mr Spragg hung on to his legs, saving him from falling.

During his career, he received four police commendations, one award from the Royal Humane Society and an award for policing work in Zimbabwe.

He was also involved in the 24th Newport Scout Group, spent time as a governor of Pill Primary School and was known for organising a bonfire and firework display in Pill for a number years.

Mr Wilson finished his euology with stories that “illustrated his legend so well” including a time he picked up an escaped pig “terrorising the community” in Pill and put it in the back seat of his police vehicle.

“He then drove through Pill with the pig as the back seat passenger hanging out the window,” he said.

“The irony of this would not have been lost on John Spragg and if you listen very carefully, you can hear him laughing.”

After retiring from the force at 55, Mr Spragg spent time as a cash collector at the South Wales Argus before returning to Gwent Police collecting evidence.

He was still working for the force when he died aged 69 on December 18.

Other tributes at the funeral included a statement from Mr Spragg’s wife Doreen.

She said that her life with John “never had a dull moment”, describing him as her “rock in hard times”,” the best husband ever” and a “true soulmate and friend”.

Niece Michelle also shared her memories saying he “made an impact on everyone he met” with a caring attitude towards vulnerable people.

“I would say rest in peace for I know you are causing mischief wherever you are,” she said.

Gwent Police’s Chief Constable, Julian Williams, speaking at the funeral, said that Mr Scragg was a “legendary individual” whose “mark will remain with us forever”.

Comments from members of Gwent Police, read out by Mr Williams, also described him as a “one of life’s true characters” and a “man of the people”.

The funeral was followed by a committal at Gwent Crematorium and refreshments at Greenmeadow Golf and Country Club in Cwmbran.

Donations were also collected for Pill Millennium Centre “for the benefit of the community of Pill”.