A NEW Channel 4 drama series, filmed in various locations across south Wales including Torfaen, will premier tonight .

‘Kiri’ is the latest drama from writer, Jack Thorne whose previous credits include National Treasure, Glue, The Fades, The Last Panthers and This is England ‘86, ’88, ’90.

The series was partly filmed at the Mamhilad Park Estate in Pontypool, as well as locations in Cardiff, Merthyr Tydfil and Penarth.

The four part serial drama stars the actress Sarah Lancashire, of Happy Valley and Last Tango in Halifax fame, as well as Luther and Taboo actor Lucian Msamati and Lia Williams of The Missing and The Crown.

It centres on the abduction of a young black girl named Kiri, who is soon to be adopted but disappears on an supervised visit to her birth family, that was arranged by her social worker, played by Ms Lancashire.

The drama was produced by The Forge who decided to film in south east Wales after successfully applying for Welsh Government Business Finance for part-funding.

Funding for the project was dependent on the production company spending a proportion on their production budget on Welsh Production Expenditure.

Culture minister Lord Elis-Thomas AM said: “Early indications suggest that 2017 was one of Wales’ best ever for TV and film production and I am delighted that that we are beginning 2018 with the broadcast of a quality and high calibre drama such as Kiri.

“During 2018 we will work hard to build on this successful record and continue to build Wales’ reputation as a premium filming location with much to offer.”

The drama has been made with Welsh Government support and filmed in south east Wales.

Economy secretary Ken Skates AM said: “This is the second four part serial for Channel 4 written by Jack Thorne, the first of which was filmed in Yorkshire, and I have no doubt that the production team’s decision to film in Wales was a direct result of the comprehensive package of support offered by the Welsh Government.

“Our support for Kiri was dependent on the production company spending a proportion of their production budget here in Wales, and this will have generated very real and tangible economic benefits in many of our communities.

“Indeed over the last five years, Welsh Government-funded film and TV productions like Kiri have spent in excess of £100m within Wales, and this has created more than 2,000 full time equivalent job years, benefitted local supply chains and supported hundreds of businesses based here.”

Kiri will air at 9pm on Channel 4 on Wednesday, January 10.