AN ARCADE in the centre of Newport could be closed to the public at night following concerns about drug dealing, graffiti and other anti-social behaviour.

The Grade II-listed Market Arcade, which runs between High Street and Market Street, is currently accessible as a public right of way 24 hours a day.

But police, business owners and Newport City Council officers have reported numerous problems with anti-social behaviour including graffiti, drug taking and dealing and noise at night. And now the council is considering introducing a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) to close the arcade to the public overnight.

A council report said: "Due the anti-social behaviour being experienced in the arcade, we believe it is timely for the council to consider implementing a PSPO to close the arcade at night to the public.

"There is a public right of way, a highway, running through the arcade and therefore the owners cannot simply close the arcade whenever they wish."

It added: "Meetings have taken place to determine the most suitable way of alleviating this anti-social behaviour and the most appropriate way would appear to be by the council introducing a PSPO to close the arcade to the public at night by the installation and use of gates."

Business owners would still have access to the arcade at all hours.

The council's cabinet member for licensing and regulation Cllr Ray Truman is due to sign off plans to launch a public consultation on the plan next week.

The arcade, originally called Fennell's Arcade, was built in 1869, but, the council report said, its use has "declined substantially" in recent years.

Last year the council was awarded a £177,300 Heritage Lottery Fund grant towards the development of a scheme restoring the arcade, and is now putting together a bid for full funding. Among the proposed developments are to encouraging businesses to replace modern shopfronts with ones more in keeping with the historic appearance of the area. The plan would also see parking banned in the immediate area.

Landlords could also be required to remove weeds and plants growing from their buildings and to prevent the use of “obtrusive” security features where possible.

PSPOs are already in place in Newport city centre and in Pill. A consultation on a review of the city centre order, which could give police powers to crack down on begging, will be launched in the near future.