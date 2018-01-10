UPDATE: The car has now been moved.

A CAR overturned onto its side on the M4/A4042 trunk road, close to the Grove Park roundabout, in Newport.

The incident occurred at just after 3.50pm, with crews from the Maindee and Malpas fire stations attending the incident.

A spokeswoman for the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “ We received a call at 15.51 hours.

“It involved one personal motor vehicle which had turned onto its side.

“One person was led to safety by the ambulance service.

“We were involved in making the site safe.”

She added that the Malpas crew had left the scene while the Maindee team were still at the scene.

A spokesman for the Welsh Ambulance Service, who also attended the scene, added that no medical assessment was required for the person involved in the incident.