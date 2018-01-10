WITH Brexit in full swing, Theresa May's new right hand man has wasted no time in speaking to Carwyn Jones about the Welsh and UK governments' goals in the process.

David Lidington was appointed as cabinet office minister on Monday following the resignation of Damian Green.

And, with the UK Government's EU Withdrawal Bill currently passing through Parliament, he spoke to Wales' first minister, as well as deputy first minister of Scotland John Swinney on the telephone in Tuesday.

Speaking after the conversation Mr Jones said: “I congratulated Mr Lidington on his new role and welcomed his commitment to work constructively with the devolved administrations during the forthcoming Brexit negotiations.

“While our fundamental concerns with the EU withdrawal bill and its implications for devolution remain, we both acknowledged progress has been made in recent months and we are keen to see this momentum continue.

“I reiterated that I am not looking to derail Brexit, but it is vitally important that the final Brexit deal and the resulting legislation must reflect the economic and constitutional priorities of Wales.”

Mr Lidington has also agreed to travel to Cardiff and Edinburgh for bilateral talks with the two devolved administrations.

The new minister said: "The return of powers from the EU will lead to a significant increase in the decision making powers of the devolved administrations.

"As we put these new arrangements in place I am absolutely clear that we must protect the benefits of the UK internal market that are so important to consumers and businesses all across the UK.

"A great deal of progress has been made in recent months on how current EU policy areas will be dealt with as they return to the UK.

"I want to build on that progress and have offered to chair a Joint Ministerial Committee in London and also to hold fresh bilateral talks in both Cardiff and Edinburgh.

"From my talks today I believe that all parties want to find an agreed way forward and I am confident that can be achieved."

The Welsh Government has repeatedly claimed the current draft of the Brexit bill will result in devolved powers being passed to Westminster once the UK leaves the EU, rather than directly to Wales, with the onus then on the UK Government to hand them to Cardiff Bay.