A NEWPORT club has collected piles of food ready to be donated to a foodbank.

Last week we launched our foodbank appeal which is aimed at supporting Malpas-based foodbank Christchurch Centre.

Members of the foodbank had previously revealed a worrying rise in people using the centre. Statistics showed 472 food parcels had been given out to 1,162 people in September to December 2016 which again rose the following the year to 501 for 1,338 people.

Foodbanks rely on public donations to put together food parcels to feed people.

Baneswell Social Club is one of our many drop-off points, where people can donate food, and has since collected lots of donations.

The owner of the club, Nick Portman, said he was “thrilled” to be supporting our appeal.

“People have been coming in all hours to make donations,” said Mr Portman.

“We have crisps, drinks and even clothes for Christchurch Foodbank.

“This is a great appeal to get behind.”

The 49-year-old has now called on members of the public to donate more food items.

“We all need to get together and start getting things to help those most in need,” said Mr Portman

“If people just donate one thing that is fine. That one thing will make all the difference.

“I know the people of Newport well and they are kind-hearted. They will get behind this appeal.

Mr Portman said that he hopes people will spread the message about the appeal.

“I am telling lots of people about the Argus’ foodbank appeal,” he said. “Other people need to tell others about the appeal too.

“I am doing it because that way people will learn more and will want to do something to help. For a lot of people, they lead busy lives and they end up forgetting about helping others.

“Whenever I go to the chippy and I see someone in need I will buy them a meal. That is the right thing to do.”

He added: “We are more than just a club, we are a club that helps people.

“Everybody, please come and donate food from 12 noon to 12am. Do not feel embarrassed if it is just one food item. Just think that one thing will make a difference to somebody living in Newport.”

Members of the public can support Christchurch Centre by donating food to one of our food drop-off points.

Current drop-off points include Newport Cathedral, Baneswell Social Club, Horton’s Coffee, Barnabus Arts House, PureGym and lettings agents Luscombe and Co.

If you would like to act as a drop-off point, ring 01633 777087

You can donate food items to the South Wales office, Maesglas, Newport.