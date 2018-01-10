CHEPSTOW Racecourse have warned people who have purchased tickets for Filthy Girl Mud Run & Party to contact police.

Filthy Girl Mud Run & Party - which is a muddy five to 10k obstacle course for women - had labelled Chepstow Racecourse as a venue for the event.

Chepstow Racecourse has said that no booking was made.

A spokesman for Chepstow Racecourse said: "Please be aware the organisers of an event called The Filthy Girl Mud Run have not made a booking for Chepstow Racecourse for 2018.

"The company’s website says the racecourse will host the event between August 31st and September 2nd 2018.

"We can confirm this is not the case. There is no contract for this event for this year. All attempts to contact the organisers of this event have been unsuccessful.

"If you have purchased tickets for this event you need to report this by calling Police Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040 quoting reference NFRC180102164375.

Filthy Girl Mudrun & Party were contacted for comment.