A HEAD teacher says her school is “very privileged” to have been nominated for an award.

Greenmeadow Primary School in Cwmbran have been nominated for the Primary School of the Year Award in this year’s South Wales Argus Schools and Education Awards.

The award recognises a primary school that has had an outstanding academic year.

Head teacher Claire Moses started working at the school in April 2017 and said that they are working hard to create a happy, caring and inclusive community for all pupils.

She said: “I feel very privileged and proud that someone has nominated us for an award.

“The school works hard to raise its profile and work with the community. We have events to encourage parents to become engaged with the school.”

The school recently added a new class and 25 new children have started at the school.

Ms Moses added: “Since I began I haven’t sat around and waited for things to happen and have worked hard to get changes implemented.

“We have started family breakfasts where parents can join their children for breakfast. It’s a great way for parents to get to know the school and it’s important that we get to know the families.

“We have also started the Greenmeadow Gazette which has our news and a weekly bulletin.

“We also have feedback Friday for parents so they can come into school and speak to us.”

Many of the staff have been working at the school for some time and Ms Moses says there is a “family” atmosphere at the school.

She said: “We have hardworking conscientious staff who are like a family and they have responded well to change and taken it on really well.

“The staff feel that their hard work and commitment is being recognised by this nomination.”

The pupils have also adapted to change and have excelled in the nurturing environment.

“The children are a credit to themselves and school,” Ms Moses said. “I want the best for the children and will work really hard for that. You want them to feel valued and respected at school.

“I am excited to come to school every morning. It is a special family school that has a lot to offer.”

