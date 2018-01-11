UPDATE: 10.26am

Two lanes have since reopened but the outside lane remains closed whilst recovery work takes place.

A Gwent Police spokeswoman said that one person has received "minor injuries".

Traffic is queueing as far back as the Brynglas tunnels as recovery work continues.

--------------------

A LANE is closed on the M4 in Newport following a crash.

Traffic is queueing on the motorway westbound between Junction 27 (High Cross) and Junction 28 (Tredegar Park).

It is believed that a car has overturned in the outside lane, with emergency services currently on the scene dealing with the incident.

A Gwent Police spokeswoman said: "We are currently dealing with a road traffic collision on the M4 Westbound near J27 to J28.

"At this time the road is currently closed whilst our officers and emergency services colleagues attend the scene."