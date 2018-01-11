A 4x4 crashed into an Ebbw Vale hospital this morning in what police are calling a "ram raid".

The vehicle has caused extensive damage to the entrance of Ysbyty Aneurin Bevan.

Officers remain at the scene, according to Gwent Police.

In a statement on Twitter, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board say the incident has not affected normal service.

Due to an incident early this morning, the front entrance to Ysbyty Aneurin Bevan is currently out of action. Alternative entrances into the hospital have been signposted. Please be assured that all services are running as normal. Thank you for your patience during this time. — Aneurin Bevan UHB (@AneurinBevanUHB) January 11, 2018

Gwent Police have launched an appeal for information in light of the incident.

A spokeswoman said: "At around 3am on Thursday January 11, a car drove into the main hospital entrance doors on Lime Avenue in Ebbw Vale.

"An orange coloured Mitsubishi Pajero was found abandoned after becoming jammed into pillars at the location, causing extensive damage. The occupants of the vehicle left the scene.

"The vehicle was used in an attempt to gain entry to the hospital. Officers are on scene and are actively investigating the incident.

"It would appear at this stage that no property was stolen as a result of the forced entry."

Anyone with information is asked to call101 quoting log 25 11/1/18 or you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.