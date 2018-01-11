A LORRY nearly lost its load on the M4 in Newport this morning.

The vehicle had been carrying stacks of pallets on the eastbound carriageway near Junction 27 (High Cross).

It required assistance at the same time a car was being recovered after it overturned on the opposite side of the motorway.

A Gwent Police spokeswoman said: "At approximately 10am on Thursday January 11 we received reports of a lorry requiring recovery after its load had shifted on the M4 j28 Eastbound."