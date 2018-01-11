GWENT Police officers are continuing to investigate a burglary that took place sometime between 11.30pm on Thursday, December 14 and 1am on Friday, December 15, 2017.

A unit on the Sirhowy Industrial Estate in Tredegar was broken into. Offenders smashed through the wall of the unit and stole copper wire from inside to the value of approximately £2,500.



Officers are still keen to trace a Mitsubishi Shogun or Pajero vehicle which was seen in the area at the time.

This vehicle is distinctive as it is green at the top and beige on the lower part of the car and has a solid spare tyre wheel on the rear of the car.

Officers would also like to trace a second vehicle (pictured).

If anyone thinks they have seen these vehicles, or if you have information about this incident, call 101 quoting log 19 15/12/17 or you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.